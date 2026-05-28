Lebanon's Ministry of Health: Over 3,300 people killed in Israeli attacks

The death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks has surpassed 3,300, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

"The total number of civilians killed since the military escalation began on March 2 has reached 3,324, with 10,027 wounded",

the ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli strikes have killed 55 people and wounded 187 residents, the ministry added.

For the first time since May 6, an Israeli drone struck the southern outskirts of Beirut, hitting Choueifat and killing three people - a woman and two children, according to the ministry's report.

On the evening of May 28, several villages in Lebanon came under heavy attack. Israel announced the strikes in advance, warning residents. Victims remain trapped beneath the rubble.