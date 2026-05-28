US strengthens sanctions related to Iranian oil

The USA has imposed new sanctions on sixteen entities, one individual, and eight vessels linked to Iranian oil sales, according to a US Treasury statement.

Washington determined that these companies and tankers are involved in the transport and sale of Iranian oil, and the US Treasury is "taking additional action against oil sales by the Iranian military."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US intends to increase pressure on Iranian oil sales to cut off financial resources for Tehran and its military.

The State Department also aims to disrupt the financial networks of the IRGC and its affiliates, offering a reward of up to $15 million for useful information.