Kazakhstan to build three schools in Russia

Kazakhstan intends to establish three schools in Russia, with the educational facilities set to open in three different regions of the country, as stated by Serik Zhumangarin, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Central Asian republic.

"Accordingly, we have proposed building schools in the Orenburg Region, Omsk, and Astrakhan. As far as I know, a land plot has already been agreed upon with Orenburg, and Astrakhan and Omsk are in the process of being approved. And when all this is ready, we will simultaneously sign an agreement",

Serik Zhumangarin said.

Astana noted that the schools will teach two languages ​​– Kazakh and Russian. The project's duration is estimated to be around 18 months.

Kazakhstan's initiative is being implemented as part of its cooperation with Russia, following a prior Russian proposal to build three schools across the Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions.

A joint working group has been formed by Kazakhstan and Russia to supervise the opening of Kazakh and Russian educational institutions in the border areas of the neighboring country.