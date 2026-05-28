Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting begins in Astana

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Independence Palace in Astana for the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, media reported.

The session started with a closed-door format. Participants included Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

"The participants of the closed-door meeting are expected to discuss Armenia's plans to join the EU",

media outlets reported.

During the event, attendees will hear reports on the implementation of strategic directions for Eurasian economic integration and the results of the Eurasian Development Bank's 20 years of operation.

After the closed session, an expanded meeting will follow, joined by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa, and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines, and Trade Mohammad Atabak.

Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Wednesday for a state visit.