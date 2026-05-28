Iran announces intention to cooperate with neighbours

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that his country's foreign policy is focused on expanding cooperation with neighbouring nations and Muslim countries.

He made the announcement in a social media post.

"Iran's policy is to expand cooperation with Muslim countries and neighbors in all areas",

Pezeshkian wrote.

He also said he had held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, I thanked Malaysia for its humanitarian stance and Pakistan for its initiative and effective efforts to reach an agreement",

Pezeshkian added.