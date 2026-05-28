Azerbaijan sends over 550 tons of wheat and fertilizer from Russia to Armenia

A new shipment of Russian cargo has been sent via Azerbaijan to Armenia, including 280 tons of wheat and 277 tons of fertilizer.

The train, carrying four wagons of wheat and four wagons of fertilizer, departed from Bilajari station on the outskirts of Baku this morning, heading toward Boyuk-Kyasik station. The total weight of the cargo transiting through Armenia exceeds 550 tons.

Since the start of such shipments, more than 28,000 tons of wheat, over 4,000 tons of fertilizer, as well as 133 tons of aluminum and 68 tons of buckwheat, have passed through Azerbaijan from Russia en route to Armenia.