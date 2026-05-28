Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's Federation Council ready to support restoration of parliamentary contacts with US - Kosachev

Russia's Federation Council ready to support restoration of parliamentary contacts with US - Kosachev
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Federation Council is prepared to support the revival of parliamentary ties with the United States should Washington signal such a desire, though no such contacts currently exist, Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"There are no contacts through the Federation Council. With the Americans? No. But if and when such an initiative is expressed by the American side, we will, of course, be ready to take it up and support it",

Kosachev stated.

Contacts were severed at Washington's initiative, so Moscow expects the US to take the first step toward restoring them, he added.

A State Duma delegation traveled to the USA at the end of March, marking the first such transatlantic visit to Moscow in a long time and being hailed as historic. Russia now anticipates a return visit from US congressmen in June.

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