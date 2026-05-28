Explosions heard in Bushehr

Air defense systems were activated in Iran's Bushehr Province on Friday, Iranian media reported.

"The sounds of explosions in the city of Jam in Bushehr Province are associated with the activation of air defense systems targeting hostile aerial targets",

Mehr News Agency reported.

Tasnim News Agency, citing a military source, said that Iranian air defenses had intercepted a US drone in Bushehr, firing a missile at it.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iranian air defense forces fired warning shots at four vessels attempting to illegally transit the Strait of Hormuz.