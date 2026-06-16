35 countries ready to lift sanctions against Iran

Thirty-five countries have already joined a joint statement by France, Italy, the UK, and Germany on the potential lifting of sanctions against Iran, according to the UK Prime Minister's press service.

Restrictions against Tehran could be lifted following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the USA.

However, sanctions will only be removed if Iran takes clear and credible steps toward resolving its nuclear program.

According to a list published by Downing Street, the signatories include Japan, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Poland, and Portugal.

In addition, Albania, Hungary, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Spain, the Comoros, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Sweden, and Trinidad and Tobago have also signaled their readiness to lift sanctions.

According to the press service of the UK Prime Minister, the countries are prepared to cooperate with the USA, Iran, and the IAEA on the issue of disposing of Iranian enriched uranium.