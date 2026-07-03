5,000-square-meter warehouse in fire in Stavropol

A fire emergency occurred today in Stavropol, on the site of a former factory, now a paint and varnish warehouse.

A major fire broke out on Saturday at a now-defunct factory in Stavropol, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Initially, the fire engulfed 1,000 square meters, but later it grew to 5,000 square meters, with part of the roof collapsing.

"The firefighting effort is being complicated by the high temperature and the building's structural features,”

– the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

A Mi-8 helicopter is participating in the firefighting effort, as well as an airmobile task force of 100 personnel with 20 pieces of equipment.