ANAMA and UN discuss cooperation in fight against mine hazards

Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov met with Dmytro Shlapachenko, the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, Suleymanov provided detailed information on ANAMA’s establishment, its main areas of activity, and the measures being taken to eliminate the mine threat in the liberated territories.

Dmytro Shlapachenko noted that humanitarian mine clearance plays an essential role in restoring safe living conditions in Garabagh.

The sides exchanged views on the importance of international cooperation in addressing mine hazards, as well as the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.