Tehran seeks to develop military cooperation with Baku

Azerbaijan’s chief of general staff spoke with Iran’s deputy chief of general staff on Wednesday. The sides discussed expanding bilateral military ties.

On Wednesday, September 30, a meeting was held in Baku between Azerbaijan’s deputy defense minister and chief of general staff, Kerim Veliyev, and Iran’s deputy chief of general staff of the Armed Forces, Reza Sheikhhasani, a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reads.

At the meeting, Veliyev stressed the importance of mutual visits and meetings to expand bilateral military ties and exchange experience.

Sheikhhasani, in turn, said the Islamic Republic was interested in developing bilateral military cooperation with the South Caucasus republic.

The sides also discussed the situation in the region in detail, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.