Abu Dhabi and Tehran discuss de-escalation of conflict

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call conversation on April 15 with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to discuss regional developments and efforts to ease tensions.

The two sides exchanged views on the situation in the region following the recent Iran-U.S. ceasefire, and explored ways to reduce escalation, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The contact reflects ongoing efforts by regional parties to manage risks and promote de-escalation through dialogue amid continuing tensions.

A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. took effect on April 8. Lengthy talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations were later held in Pakistan's Islamabad, but failed to produce an agreement.