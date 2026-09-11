Aghdam-Khankendi railway nearly half-completed

A total of 48% of the construction and installation work on the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line in Azerbaijan has been completed, according to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

The information noted that ADY is continuing design and construction work on the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line.

"Currently, 90% of the design work and 48% of the construction and installation work have been completed," the company said.

The project entails the construction of 130 engineering structures along the 28-km railway line, as well as three railway stations in Khankendi, Asgaran, and Khojaly.

According to ADY, the project involves the construction of bridges, pedestrian and animal crossings, and other necessary engineering structures:

In addition, construction work is underway at the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex. The complex, covering a total area of ​​6.4 hectares, will feature two railway platforms, a five-story main station building, a bus service center, a bus terminal, and a technical building.