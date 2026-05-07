Air Astana plane reports engine failure en route to Frankfurt

An Air Astana flight traveling from Kazakhstan's capital to Frankfurt, Germany, experienced an engine failure shortly after takeoff, local media reported.

The crew reported the malfunction and made the decision to divert to an alternate airfield in Aktobe for an emergency landing.

There were 93 passengers on board, including four children and one infant, along with nine crew members.

The landing was carried out successfully, and the aircraft parked automatically.

Emergency rescue and specialized ground services at Aktobe Airport monitored the situation.