No alternative to CPC pipeline for Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan views the Caspian Pipeline Consortium as its primary oil export route to global markets, with all other routes serving only as supplementary options, Kazakh Energy Minister Erlan Akkenzhenov said.

"At the moment, the CPC can transport 82 million tonnes of oil. There is no alternative to this pipeline today," Akkenzhenov said.

Accoding to him, no other pipeline exists that could transport such volumes from Kazakhstan to global markets.

"So all we are talking about here are additional routes. We are considering any of them," Akkenzhenov said.

The minister noted that Kazakhstan is considering additional routes for oil exports, including the Baku-Supsa pipeline, but has not yet received any official proposals from Azerbaijan.