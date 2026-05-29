Sale of Armenian Jermuk mineral water suspended in Russia

Russian consumer rights protection service Rospotrebnadzor has notified the operator of the Chestny Znak state marking system of the suspension of sales in Russia of new consignments of Armenian mineral water Jermuk, specifically 64.5 million bottles of the water, the watchdog said.

"Rospotrebnadzor sent an additional order to the operator of the Chestny Znak state marking system on the suspension of sales within the Russian Federation of 64.5 million units of Jermuk natural, mineral, therapeutic and table carbonated drinking water produced by Jermuk Group (Republic of Armenia). The order to block new batches is in effect from May 28, 2026 until further notice," the watchdog said.

The order was issued because the producer violated mandatory requirements of legislation on technical regulation, the agency said, adding that excess amounts of bicarbonate ion, chlorides and sulphates were found in the water.

The Chestny Znak system operator has already blocked the sale of 38.4 million bottles of Jermuk water in retail outlets and online channels on Rospotrebnadzor's orders since the start of 2026, the agency said.