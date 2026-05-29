Iran not to transfer highly enriched uranium to other countries

Iran has no plans to take highly enriched uranium outside the country, head of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee Ebrahim Azizi said.

"We have no plans to take highly enriched uranium outside the country. We have no intention of transferring our enriched uranium to third countries, intermediaries, or anywhere else," Ebrahim Azizi said.

On Wednesday, Azizi reiterated Iran's position in a post on X, saying that "Iran will not be pushed back by Trump's rhetoric from its red lines: the right to enrich uranium, possession of enriched uranium, authority over the Strait of Hormuz, and the removal of sanctions."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched uranium belong to Iran and that only the Iranian people have the right to determine their fate. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia’s proposal to remove Iran’s highly enriched uranium remains "on the table".