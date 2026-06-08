Ankara, Damascus discuss expanding economic ties

Türkiye's Minister of Commerce reaffirmed the country’s commitment to develop economic cooperation with Syria. He noted that Ankara and Damascus will try to achieve a trade volume of $10 bln in the medium term.

Turkish Minister of Commerce Ömer Bolat and Syrian Minister of Economy Mohammed Nidal al-Shaar met in Gaziantep. The Turkish minister announced this on his social media pages.

He and the Syrian minister attended the opening of the City Economies Summit.

"In line with the vision of regional development and a strong Türkiye, presented under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we comprehensively assessed the future of economic relations between Türkiye and Syria in the context of new opportunities opening up in the areas of trade, investment, logistics, manufacturing, and customs,”

– Ömer Bolat said.