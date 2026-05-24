Kavelashvili congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Independence Day

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili has sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, the Georgian president's website reported.

In the letter, Kavelashvili expressed confidence that the strong strategic partnership and joint projects between the two South Caucasus neighbors would enhance the well-being of both nations.

He added that these efforts could also strengthen peace, calm, and stability not only in Georgia and Azerbaijan but across the wider region.

Azerbaijan's Independence Day is celebrated on May 28.