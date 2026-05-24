US prepared to resume attacks on Iran if negotiations fail

US President Donald Trump has warned that failure to reach a deal with Iran will lead to renewed hostilities, with new attacks likely to be larger and more intense than before.

"Either it's a good deal for everyone, or there's no deal at all, and we'll be back on the front lines, and the fighting will resume, but bigger and more intense than ever before, and no one wants that!",

the White House said in a statement.

According to media reports, a draft agreement between Washington and Tehran is now 95% complete, with ongoing discussions focused on Iran's nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also stated that the naval blockade of Iran would remain in place until the signing of the memorandum. He also reiterated that Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons.