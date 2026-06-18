Another 18 Azerbaijani families returning to Khankendi

A new group of former internally displaced persons has been relocated to the city of Khankendi, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons announced.

"At this stage, 18 families, or 68 people, are resettling to the city of Khankendi. The families resettling in Khankendi previously lived temporarily in various regions of the republic, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings",

the committee said.

Azerbaijani citizens are being given the opportunity to return to their hometowns as part of the "Great Return" program in territories liberated from occupation.