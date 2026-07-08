Vestnik Kavkaza

Araghchi and Fidan discuss Middle East escalation

Araghchi and Fidan discuss Middle East escalation
© Photo: IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East amid rising tensions between Iran and the USA.

"During the conversation, the latest developments in the region and the situation related to the ceasefire were discussed",

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Details of the phone call have not been made public.

The USA and Iran exchanged strikes on Wednesday night, with Washington describing its operation as a response to attacks on commercial vessels and Tehran accusing the US of violating the ceasefire.

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