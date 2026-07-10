Araghchi arrives in Oman for talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Saturday, where he will speak with his Omani counterpart about the Strait of Hormuz.

Omani officials welcomed Araghchi upon his arrival, IRNA reported.

Araghchi’s visit is “part of ongoing bilateral consultations between Iran and Oman on regional developments, particularly the issue of the Strait of Hormuz,” spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The foreign ministers “will discuss and exchange views on establishing appropriate mechanisms to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” Baghaei said.

His visit comes as interlocutors try to revive the faltering diplomatic process after recent strikes between the U.S. and Iran.