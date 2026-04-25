Araghchi calls for establishment of new collective security mechanisms

During a meeting with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi proposed the establishment of collective security mechanisms. According to Araghchi, Washington should not participate in this future structure.

"The experience of the 40-day war against Iran has shown that the US military presence in regional countries only breeds instability and division",

Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi proposed a new approach to creating a new collective security framework for regional countries, one that would be formed without US participation.