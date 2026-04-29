Armenia to gradually deploy its border guards to Iran-Türkiye border

Armenia intends to gradually station its own border guards along new sections of its borders with Iran and Türkiye, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

Yerevan currently pays Russian border guards for border protection services, Pashinyan noted.

According to Pashinyan, Moscow has repeatedly called for higher payments, arguing that the current amounts are insufficient for the work required.

"As resources increase, Armenian border guards could take control of more sections of the border, and our Russian partners could continue to work within the limits acceptable to Armenia",

Pashinyan said.