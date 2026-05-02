Trump to Congress: war against Iran is over

US President Donald Trump told congressional leaders that "hostilities" with Iran have "terminated," addressing a critical 60-day deadline under a law meant to limit the unauthorized use of military force.

"There has been no exchange of fire between the United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026," the president wrote in letters to House Speaker Mike Johnson and president pro tempore of the Senate Chuck Grassley.

"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026 have terminated," the letters reads.

At issue is the 1973 War Powers Resolution, a post-Vietnam statute intended to restrain presidential authority and ensure that prolonged military engagements receive congressional approval.

The conflict began on Feb. 28, when U.S. forces, alongside Israel, launched large-scale strikes on Iranian targets, igniting a broader regional confrontation. In the weeks since, Iran has retaliated, global energy markets have been disrupted and the Republican-controlled Congress has been reluctant to assert its constitutional role.

Under the War Powers Resolution, the president may initiate military action without prior authorization but must notify Congress within 48 hours and terminate hostilities within 60 days unless lawmakers approve an extension. That 60-day clock, triggered by the president's notification to lawmakers on March 2, reached its deadline on May 1.

"So many presidents, as you know, have gone and exceeded it. It's never been used. It's never been adhered to. And every other president considered it totally unconstitutional. And we agree with that," Trump said.

Earlier, the U.S. leader claimed to have inflicted a military defeat on Iran already but said he would like to win even bigger.

"We've already won, but I want to win by a bigger margin," Trump said.

According to the American leader, the U.S. Army has already destroyed the Iranian Navy, "destroyed their air force, destroyed <…> their radar equipment, their leadership."