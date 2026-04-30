Ski resort to be built in Abkhazia

A ski resort will be built in Abkhazia; the project is being developed by Kavkaz.RF. Implementation will begin soon, Yumshanov stated.

Kavkaz.RF CEO Andrey Yumshanov announced that development of a project for an all-season ski resort in Abkhazia is underway.

"We have worked together with our Abkhaz colleagues, and we have a concept for a fairly large, interesting ski resort in the Republic of Abkhazia, an all-season one, because everything is nearby: the sea, Lake Ritsa, Gagra, and Pitsunda,”

– Andrey Yumshanov said.

He added that this is a ring route with great potential for attracting investment and revitalizing Abkhazia's mountainous regions.

The preliminary project was presented at the Abkhaz Youth Economic Forum, the resort concept was showcased at the Republic of Abkhazia's stand at the 2026 Abkhaz Youth Economic Forum.