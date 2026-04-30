Operation against Iran cost the US 100 bln dollars, Araghchi says

The US military operation against Iran cost $100 billion, not $25 billion as the Pentagon claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

The cost of the US war against Iran, in which the United States is participating jointly with Israel, is approximately $100 bln. There are also indirect costs for the American population, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

On April 29, the Pentagon reported that, according to preliminary estimates, the US spent approximately $25 bln on the military operation.

"The Pentagon is lying. (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's gamble has already cost America $100 bln, four times the amount claimed. The indirect costs for American taxpayers are much higher,”

– Abbas Araghchi said.