Azerbaijan-Armenia peace opens new opportunities, Pashinyan says

The establishment of peace between Baku and Yerevan creates new opportunities for economic development, investment, and education, Pashinyan said in address on May 1st.

In his congratulatory message on the occasion of International Labor Day and Workers' Solidarity, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that the peace established between Azerbaijan and Armenia opens new opportunities for investment, business, economy, and education.

Pashinyan reported that extreme poverty has "almost been eliminated" in Armenia in recent years, emphasizing that the country has become more prosperous as a result of the joint efforts of Armenian and foreign citizens, as well as the country's government.

The Armenian Prime Minister placed special emphasis on the prospects opening up for Armenia amid peace with Azerbaijan.

"The peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan opens new opportunities for investment, entrepreneurship, economic activity, and education,”

– Nikol Pashinyan said.