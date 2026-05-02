Heydar Aliyev Foundation to restore monuments in Vatican

The Governorate of Vatican City State and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation signed another agreement on restoration of monuments at Basilica of Saint Paul.

The document was inked by the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and the president of the Governorate of Vatican City State, Sister Raffaella Petrini during the meeting in the Vatican.

The new project envisages the restoration of the statues of St. Paul and St. Peter inside St. Paul's Basilica, as well as the statues of St. Paul and St. Luke in the courtyard of the Basilica.

While touring the basilica complex, accompanied by Cardinal James Michael Harvey, Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of St. Paul, the detailed information was provided on the work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as well as next phase of restoration efforts.

Basilica of Saint Paul, the second largest basilicas in the Vatican after St. Peter's Basilica, is one of the four major papal basilicas in Rome.

The restoration project will utilize cutting-edge technologies, namely laser surface cleaning and eco-friendly biological conservation methods, which align with environmental safety standards, and have been successfully implemented previously in the Vatican Gardens.