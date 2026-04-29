Vestnik Kavkaza

European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup kicks off in Baku

European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup kicks off in Baku
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The opening ceremony of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup took place in Baku.

The event began with a formal part featuring a parade of flags from the participating countries.

Sports Minister Farid Gayibov delivered a welcome speech, highlighting Baku's extensive experience in hosting competitions in this sport.

The Azerbaijani national anthem was performed, after which the opening ceremony concluded with a rhythmic part.

Nearly 200 athletes from 31 countries are taking part in the competition. Azerbaijan is represented by 10 gymnasts.

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