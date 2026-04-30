Russians soon be able to travel to Saudi Arabia visa-free

Visa free travel to Saudi Arabia soon will be available for Russians, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed.

In a few days, Russian citizens will no longer need visas to travel to Saudi Arabia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted a mutual increase in tourist flow between the countries. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the number of trips by Saudi Arabian residents to Russia increased by more than 35% over the past year. The number of Russians visiting Saudi Arabia increased even more significantly, by 42%.

"The intergovernmental agreement, which comes into force on May 11, waiving visa requirements for holders of all types of passports, is intended to facilitate the expansion of such exchanges,”

– the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.