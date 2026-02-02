Armenia and India intend to develop military cooperation

Armenia’s Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and India’s Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan discussed defense-sector cooperation as well as issues of international security, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported.

The meeting took place as part of the Indian Chief of Defense Staff’s official visit to Armenia.

“Minister Papikyan highly valued the current level of Armenian-Indian cooperation in the defense sphere, emphasizing the importance of regularly implementing cooperation programs,” the statement reads.

General Chauhan expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of India to continue developing cooperation in existing areas and to initiate new directions of mutual interest.

It was noted that the participants also discussed a number of issues related to regional and international security.