Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia approves 100 million loan from France

Armenia approves 100 million loan from France
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia has finalized a €100 million loan agreement with France to fund the construction and modernization of its irrigation infrastructure, the authorities confirmed.

Seventy percent of the funds will go toward co-financing a World Bank loan program, with one-third allocated to upgrading irrigation systems in the Syunik region. The project includes rebuilding the system and replacing pumps with gravity-fed alternatives to cut energy use.

The loan will be issued for 22 years with a floating interest rate. Additionally, Armenia will receive a €12.5 million grant from the European Union to cover technical consultations.

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