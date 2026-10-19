Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia gas prices may soar by nearly 70 percent in case of EAEU exit

Armenia gas prices may soar by nearly 70 percent in case of EAEU exit
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The suspension of Armenia’s participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may lead to the gas price increase from $177.5 to $300 per 1,000 cubic meters or by 69%, according to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's report.

"The scenario assessment of gas imports by the Republic of Armenia from the EAEU member-countries assumes the price at the level of $300 per 1,000 cubic meters if the physical volume of supplies is preserved. Compared to the current base price of $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, the price will grow by about 69%," the report indicates.

This indicator is indicative and the real price with consideration of the market situation may be higher, according to the report.

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