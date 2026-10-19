Armenia gas prices may soar by nearly 70 percent in case of EAEU exit

The suspension of Armenia’s participation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may lead to the gas price increase from $177.5 to $300 per 1,000 cubic meters or by 69%, according to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's report.

"The scenario assessment of gas imports by the Republic of Armenia from the EAEU member-countries assumes the price at the level of $300 per 1,000 cubic meters if the physical volume of supplies is preserved. Compared to the current base price of $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters, the price will grow by about 69%," the report indicates.

This indicator is indicative and the real price with consideration of the market situation may be higher, according to the report.