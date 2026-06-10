Armenia looking at NPP offers from five countries, no decision yet

Armenian authorities continue the selection of both the potential builder and the specific reactor model, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure David Khudatyan has said.

When asked whether selecting a modular design indicated a likely partnership with the United States, the minister explained that no final decision has been made.

"No, we have only decided on the type of the future plant – it will be modular. A specific model and manufacturer have not yet been selected",

David Khudatyan said.

According to the minister, Armenia has received proposals from Russia, the USA, China, France, and South Korea, all of which are being carefully reviewed.