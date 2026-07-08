Armenia takes part in Eurasian Economic Commission meeting

Armenia participated in a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Council on Thursday, with Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan representing the country via videoconference, Armenian media reported on July 9.

The meeting addressed approximately 40 issues related to customs regulation and technical regulations within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Following the discussions, the agenda was approved for the upcoming Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, scheduled for August 6–7 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

A summit of EAEU leaders was held in Astana on May 29, which took place without the personal presence of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.