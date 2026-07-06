Armenia to need nuclear plant in coming years - Rosatom

Armenia may need a high or medium capacity nuclear plant in coming years to cover the energy shortage, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2026 forum.

"What is the main issue of coming days in the work with our Armenian partners? This is the next step, this is further development of nuclear technology," Likhachev said.

He believes that 30% of electricity in Armenia is nuclear but the demand is growing and it may well be that the shortage of generating capacities in Armenia may reach even one GW in coming decades.

"There is a need to be ready to that. Our answer is: a plant of high or medium capacity, one or two units that will cover forthcoming energy shortages for decades," Likhachev said.

The chief executive noted that availability of nuclear competence with Armenia and presence of nuclear power industry is "the mark of quality economy, the mark of quality industry" for the country.