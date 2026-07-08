Armenia to unveil draft constitution by year-end - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that the draft of the country's new constitution will be published by the end of this year, vowing to present an updated text of the fundamental law following public consultations.

"I cannot give specific deadlines. We will publish it by the end of the year," Pashinyan said.

He added that the release had been delayed due to elections and the need to allow extra time for comprehensive public debate on the initiative.

Notably, Armenia's Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan stated back in March 2026 that work on the new constitutional text had already been completed.

Pashinyan has previously argued that the new constitution should omit any references to the Declaration of Independence, contending that such clauses could pose risks to regional stability.