Armenia urges Russia to expedite railway repairs toward Azerbaijan and Turkey

Amid a growth in cargo shipments to Armenia via Azerbaijan, Armenia is pressing Russia to accelerate the restoration of railway sections connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan and Turkey. This would allow the country to optimize freight transportation.

Armenia is not able to restore the railway links to the borders with Azerbaijan and Turkey on its own and plans to carry out the work jointly with the Russian side as soon as possible, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan said.

"Armenia continues negotiations with Russia regarding the restoration of railway sections in Ijevan and Akhuryan. We have an understanding that restoration work on these sections will be carried out jointly with the Russian side, with its direct participation," Davit Khudatyan said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had called on Russia to urgently repair the sections of the Armenian railway from Yeraskh to the Nakhichevan (Azerbaijan) border and from Akhurik to the Turkish border, Sputnik Armenia reported.

Under the "Crossroads of Peace" project, which aims to restore once fully functional railway communication within Armenia's territory, Yerevan will need to spend approximately $500 million.

In mid-January, Pashinyan noted he had again contacted Russia to clarify its final answer regarding readiness to conduct restoration work on the republic's railway lines in the direction of Azerbaijan and Turkey. The PM discussed this issue with the Russian President and the Deputy PM, but has not yet received final consent for the country's participation in the project.