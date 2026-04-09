Armenian Security Council Secretary meets with newly appointed Head of EU Mission to Armenia

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan held a meeting with Satu Koivu, the newly appointed Head of the EU Mission to Armenia, the Security Council's press service reported.

Grigoryan congratulated Koivu on assuming her position and wished her every success in her future activities.

The Security Council Secretary also expressed gratitude for the EU Mission's work and reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to continue productive cooperation.

Koivu, in turn, thanked Grigoryan for the warm welcome and assured him that she would apply her experience and knowledge to further enhance the mission's effectiveness.