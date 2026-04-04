Armenians celebrate Easter Eve

Today is a major Christian holiday in Armenia: the evening of Holy Saturday, or Easter Eve, which heralds one of the main feasts of the Armenian Apostolic Church—the Resurrection of Christ.

Today, the entire population of Armenia celebrates a major Christian holiday—the evening of Holy Saturday, on which the Holy Liturgy of Easter Eve is celebrated, followed by the announcement of the good news of the Resurrection of Christ.

This evening marks the end of Lent, and in connection with this, churches will hold liturgies and the lighting of lamps (Chragaluyts).

Tomorrow morning, Easter cermons will be held in all churches across the republic, and believers will greet each other with the traditional greeting: "Christ is risen! Indeed he is risen!”