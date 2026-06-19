Armenia's Central Electoral Committee refutes Robert Kocharyan's speculations

An attempt by "war party" leader Robert Kocharyan to accuse the ruling party of organizing ballot stuffing during the parliamentary elections has failed. The Central Electoral Committee of Armenia has explained why the number of counted ballots exceeds the number of signatures in the published election protocols by 30,000.

The Central Electoral Committee of the Republic of Armenia published a refutation of the accusations voiced by Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the "war party" and ideologist of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, based on official statistics from the parliamentary elections held on June 7.

Kocharyan stated that his supporters discovered a discrepancy between two figures: the number of valid ballots cast in the elections and the number of signatures in the election protocols. The former outnumbered the latter by 30,000, giving Kocharyan grounds to accuse the ruling Civil Contract party of organizing ballot stuffing.