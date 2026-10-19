Armenias trade turnover with EAEU countries to decline by over 55

If Armenia withdraws from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the republic’s total trade turnover with the union’s member states would decrease by over 55%.

Armenia’s total trade turnover with EAEU member states would fall by 55.6% if its membership in the union is suspended, a joint report by Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan reads, cited by the Russian government’s press service.

Implementing measures to suspend the application of EAEU Treaty provisions with respect to Armenia would have a direct impact on the country’s trade and economic relations with the union’s member states.

According to the document, such a move would reduce the republic’s total trade turnover with EAEU members by $4,439.7 mln or 55.6% compared with the 2025 level, from $7,990.6 mln to $3,550.9 mln.