Vestnik Kavkaza

Around 1,500 ships remain stranded as they await passage through Strait of Hormuz

Around 1,500 ships remain stranded as they await passage through Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Nearly 1,500 ships are currently stuck waiting to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported.

Any vessel seeking passage must first secure approval from the IRGC Navy.

Earlier this week, Iranian authorities introduced new transit regulations for the strait. Under the updated rules, vessel owners must notify Iranian officials of their intent to transit and will then receive electronic instructions on navigation procedures. Once the regulations are adopted, ships are permitted to proceed through the waterway.

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