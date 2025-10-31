Austrian Airlines to resume Tehran-Vienna direct flights

Iran's Imam Khomeini Airport City Company said direct flights between Vienna and Tehran and vice versa will be re-established by Austrian Airlines from November 12 after several months of suspension.

"On Monday morning, November 12, we will witness the first flight of Austrian Airlines to the country, and thus, during a ceremony, direct flights between Vienna and Tehran and vice versa will be re-launched after months," the company said.

As a result of the negotiations and the joint meeting between the CEO of IKAC and the manager of Lufthansa's station in Iran, direct flights from Lufthansa will be resumed within the next two months, and the direct route Tehran-Frankfurt and vice versa will also be established, Mehr reported.