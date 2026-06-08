Autonomous radio monitoring station launched in Kalbajar

An autonomous radio monitoring station (autonomous RMS) with solar panels has been installed and launched in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported.

The station is equipped with SDR (program-defined radio receiver) type radio receiving equipment.

The source noted that remote operational monitoring of radio broadcasts, as well as the radio frequency spectrum, has been ensured in the city of Kalbajar and surrounding areas. The newly created infrastructure allows for more flexible and effective implementation of radio monitoring processes.

The technical capabilities of the autonomous RMS allow for remote connection to the station at any time of the day, real-time monitoring of spectrum occupancy, analysis of measurement results, and remote control of radio monitoring processes.

The station has been modernized, a video surveillance system has been installed. A control function has also been implemented that allows remote activation or deactivation of the equipment.

The source said that the State Radio Frequencies Administration has provided for the establishment of autonomous radio monitoring stations in Shusha, Lachin, Zangilan, Aghdam, and Kalbajar within the framework of the "1st State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan".