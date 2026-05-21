Azerbaijan-CIS trade turnover increases by more than 10 percent

Azerbaijan contributes to strengthening logistics connectivity, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Government in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

He highlighted the development of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and CIS countries, noting that relations in this area continue to strengthen and demonstrate positive dynamics.

"Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and CIS member states increased by more than 10%," Ali Asadov said.

The PM also underscored significant potential for further expansion of mutual trade, investment cooperation, and the implementation of joint projects across various sectors.

In this context, Asadov welcomed the decision to declare Minsk the Youth Capital of the CIS in 2027 and Karaganda in 2028.