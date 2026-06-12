Azerbaijan Railways chef visits Astara terminal construction site

Azerbaijan Railways delegation and Iranian officials inspected the ongoing construction works at the Astara Terminal during the visit to Iran, according to the press service of the Azerbaijan Railways.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov reviewed the ongoing construction works at the Astara Terminal together with his Iranian counterpart Jabbar Ali Zakeri, as part of his visit to Iran.

The construction and installation works at the Astara Terminal are nearing completion.

"At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of cooperation between the railways of Azerbaijan and Iran, the prospects for the development of freight transportation along the North-South corridor, and the possibilities of increasing freight volumes," the statement reads.

It was pointed out that after the full commissioning of Astara Terminal, it will make a significant contribution to the more efficient organization of cargo operations and strengthening the transit potential of the region.

A protocol was signed on completing the construction of the Astara Terminal and advancing cooperation in increasing freight transportation along the North-South International Transport Corridor.